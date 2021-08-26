One person dead, two injured from shooting on Loyola Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Julia St. and Loyola Ave.

According to NOPD, at about 6:27 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying on the sidewalk and having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

A second adult male victim was found nearby having sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the third victim was a juvenile and sustained a non-gunfire-related injury.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

