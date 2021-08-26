BBB Accredited Business
Our Lady of the Angels Hospital partners with Bogalusa church for vaccination event on Saturday

Love Outreach Family Worship Church is volunteering to host the event that will be from 10 a.m....
Love Outreach Family Worship Church is volunteering to host the event that will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to join the fight against COVID-19 and protect people in rural Northshore communities, said Rev. Vincent Price.(Love Outreach Family Worship)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Our Lady of the Angels Hospital has partnered with a local church to hold a vaccination event this Saturday.

Love Outreach Family Worship Church is volunteering to host the event that will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to join the fight against COVID-19 and protect people in rural Northshore communities, said Rev. Vincent Price.

“This is an important fight,” Price said. “It’s bad up here. People are dying from this virus. Hosting this event is just one way we can do our part.”

Bogalusa civic organization Community Action Organization has also partnered with the church, located at 152 Hwy. 21 South, to help plan the event and provide rides to area residences requiring transportation. All members of the public will be eligible to receive their first, second, or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provided by medical staff from the hospital, Price said.

Price also said that the church will host entertainment and free dinners for everyone that attends and volunteers for the event.

For more information, call Rev. Price at 985-516-8655.

