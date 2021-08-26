Patients in hospitals getting younger, beginning to plateau

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Doctors say COVID patients are still filling hospitals but the number of patients is starting to plateau.

Across the Ochsner hospital system, there are now 877 COVID patients, 233 of those in the ICU.

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten says the delta variant is having a more serious impact on COVID patients.

LCMC hospitals are also experiencing an overall plateau of patients. Doctors say it shows vaccination efforts and mandates are paying off.

Doctors still have some serious concerns right now about the types of patients they’re seeing. They say several unvaccinated pregnant women are now being hospitalized and patients overall are getting much younger.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Children’s Hospital says major surge in COVID cases, half of patients under the age of two

Xavier University tells students who aren’t fully vaccinated they’re no longer enrolled

Shreveport hospital reports several pregnant women in critical care with COVID-19

‘The mandate is working;’ City says strong results with compliance at Saints preseason home game

More than 3,000 children tested positive for COVID through Ochsner in the past two weeks. In the LCMC system, the majority of hospitalized children are unvaccinated and over the age of 12.

“The vaccine keeps you from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID. So whether you’ve had COVID or not, whether you have a child 12 and older, get them vaccinated,” says John Elder, M.D.

“We’ve seen a lot of children, and unfortunately we’ve had 40 pediatric patients that are 19 and under,” says Katherine Baumgarten, M.D.

Ochsner says 87% of its patients are unvaccinated, and they want to stress you should get vaccinated even if you’ve had COVID.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.