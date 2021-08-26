TD #9 could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression #9 could become a major (Cat. 3) hurricane before impacting the Louisiana coast late Sunday into Monday.
The National Hurricane Center expects rapid intensification over the next 48 to 72 hours.
Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says to prepare for a major hurricane if you live in South Louisiana.
“We have seen this before. Expect a Cat 3 at the very least,” he tweeted.
