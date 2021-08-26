TD #9 could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression #9 could become a major (Cat. 3) hurricane before impacting the Louisiana coast late Sunday into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center expects rapid intensification over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says to prepare for a major hurricane if you live in South Louisiana.

“We have seen this before. Expect a Cat 3 at the very least,” he tweeted.

First track for Tropical Depression 9, expected to be near a Cat 3 Major Hurricane as it impacts the Louisiana coast late Sunday into Monday.

Quote from the National Hurricane Center discussion, "rapid intensification is explicitly shown in

the NHC forecast between 48 and 72 hours."

