TD #9 could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana

First track for Tropical Depression 9, expected to be near a Cat 3 Major Hurricane as it impacts the Louisiana coast late Sunday into Monday.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression #9 could become a major (Cat. 3) hurricane before impacting the Louisiana coast late Sunday into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center expects rapid intensification over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says to prepare for a major hurricane if you live in South Louisiana.

“We have seen this before. Expect a Cat 3 at the very least,” he tweeted.

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.



High chance of Gulf storm this weekend