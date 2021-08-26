Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Here are the 11 am EDT Thursday, August 26 Key Messages for Tropical Depression #Nine. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall is increasing for portions of the northern Gulf coast.https://t.co/9vzwj4fmV0 pic.twitter.com/2jykfCIoq6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2021

