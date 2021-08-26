BBB Accredited Business
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean; could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean Thursday evening and could become a major (Cat. 3) hurricane before impacting the Louisiana coast.

The National Hurricane Center expects rapid intensification over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says to prepare for a major hurricane if you live in South Louisiana.

Landfall is possible late Sunday into Monday.

IMPORTANT LINKS: Live updates from your Weather Authority Team + Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.



