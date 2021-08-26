Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean; could become major hurricane headed for Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean Thursday evening and could become a major (Cat. 3) hurricane before impacting the Louisiana coast.

The National Hurricane Center expects rapid intensification over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Fox 8 Meteorologist Zack Fradella says to prepare for a major hurricane if you live in South Louisiana.

Landfall is possible late Sunday into Monday.

