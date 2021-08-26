BBB Accredited Business
Voluntary evacuation issued for Grand Isle

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Tropical Storm Ida enters the Gulf of Mexico, Mayor David Camardelle called a voluntary evacuation for Grand Isle for tonight. Anyone with a camper or RV is asked to move them out of harm’s way.

Grand Isle school is canceled tomorrow,

Friday, August, 27 after 10:30 a.m., a mandatory evacuation will be called.

IMPORTANT LINKS: Live updates from your Weather Authority Team + Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

