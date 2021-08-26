BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Tourism Collapsing
‘There’s no one in New Orleans:’ Strict COVID mandates impact tourism to the city
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Uptick in Mississippi poison control calls from people who take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Officials: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse