Area schools closing for Ida
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WVUE) - When expected Hurricane Ida makes landfall around Sunday evening, it is expected to be a Category 3 storm or higher. Schools are now making arrangements in anticipation of the storm.
Jefferson Parish
- Grand Isle School is closed today
- Jefferson Parish Schools will remain open today
Lafourche Parish
- All schools and parish school offices will be closed on Mon., Aug. 30
Terrebonne Parish
- All schools and administrative offices will be closed Mon., Aug. 30
Colleges
- The University of Holy Cross has canceled all in-person and remote classes scheduled for Sat., Aug. 28 and Mon., Aug. 30
- Loyola is currently closed throughout the weekend and will remain closed on Mon., Aug. 30
- UNO has canceled all classes for today that were scheduled for noon or later. Classes for Monday, Aug. 30 are also canceled; essential employed will report to work.
- Delgado is currently closed until Tues., Aug. 31
- Xavier University will close at 5 p.m. today and remained closed through Tuesday.
