Area schools closing for Ida

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana's governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans.(NOAA via AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WVUE) - When expected Hurricane Ida makes landfall around Sunday evening, it is expected to be a Category 3 storm or higher. Schools are now making arrangements in anticipation of the storm.

Jefferson Parish

  • Grand Isle School is closed today
  • Jefferson Parish Schools will remain open today

Lafourche Parish

  • All schools and parish school offices will be closed on Mon., Aug. 30

Terrebonne Parish

  • All schools and administrative offices will be closed Mon., Aug. 30

Colleges

  • The University of Holy Cross has canceled all in-person and remote classes scheduled for Sat., Aug. 28 and Mon., Aug. 30
  • Loyola is currently closed throughout the weekend and will remain closed on Mon., Aug. 30
  • UNO has canceled all classes for today that were scheduled for noon or later. Classes for Monday, Aug. 30 are also canceled; essential employed will report to work.
  • Delgado is currently closed until Tues., Aug. 31
  • Xavier University will close at 5 p.m. today and remained closed through Tuesday.

