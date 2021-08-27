Area schools closing for Ida

(WVUE) - When expected Hurricane Ida makes landfall around Sunday evening, it is expected to be a Category 3 storm or higher. Schools are now making arrangements in anticipation of the storm.

Jefferson Parish

Grand Isle School is closed today

Jefferson Parish Schools will remain open today

Lafourche Parish

All schools and parish school offices will be closed on Mon., Aug. 30

Terrebonne Parish

All schools and administrative offices will be closed Mon., Aug. 30

Colleges

The University of Holy Cross has canceled all in-person and remote classes scheduled for Sat., Aug. 28 and Mon., Aug. 30

Loyola is currently closed throughout the weekend and will remain closed on Mon., Aug. 30

UNO has canceled all classes for today that were scheduled for noon or later. Classes for Monday, Aug. 30 are also canceled; essential employed will report to work.

Delgado is currently closed until Tues., Aug. 31

Xavier University will close at 5 p.m. today and remained closed through Tuesday.

