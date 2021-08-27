BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
Prices for everyday goods and services rose in July by 5.4% compared to a year ago, according...
Economy: Inflation, prices still rising
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana