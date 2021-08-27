Gov. Edwards to address state’s preparedness for Hurricane Ida in news conference Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Aug. 27, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state during a news conference.

Gov. Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida, which could become a major hurricane before making landfall, and the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will live streaming inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.