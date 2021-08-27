BBB Accredited Business
Ida expected to be a major hurricane into Louisiana Sunday night

A Category 3 storm is being forecasted by the National Hurricane Center.
The latest track
The latest track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida is now projected to be a major hurricane as it makes landfall in Louisiana Sunday night.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 120 MPH and the center will cross the coast in southwest Terrebonne Parish. This track sends the core of the storm into parts of the western FOX 8 viewing area like Houma, Thibodaux then up through the River Parishes into Baton Rouge. Significant rain and wind impacts will still be felt across the rest of the area as the storm moves inland. The cone of uncertainty remains from SW LA to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

All residents need to be preparing for their worst case scenario inside the cone. That includes the possibility the storm will shift around in the cone and could also be stronger at landfall. Now is the time to enact your hurricane plans and listen to your public officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is staying ahead of every update from the National Hurricane Center and tracking Ida constantly. Download the FOX 8 Weather App, it will be your tool to guide you through this storm. It’s also the best tool to have when the power goes out during the storm.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Live updates from your Weather Authority Team

LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida

Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center

Download the Fox 8 Weather app

