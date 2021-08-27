Ida moving north; expected to strengthen to Category 3 by landfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida pushing from the Caribbean towards the Gulf of Mexico. Once the storm moves into the Gulf it will move over very warm water and into a low wind shear environment paving the way for rapid strengthening. The latest official forecast from the National Hurricane Center predict a category 3 storm with maximum winds of 115 mph. We are always encouraged to prepare for a category higher as intensity forecast have a larger margin than track. Today and tomorrow are days of preparation where we still have to be mindful of local weather. Tropical down pours associated with the current wave pushing across the region could bring heavy rain leading to isolated street flooding.

Late Satuday evening rain bands from Ida will likely begin to approach the coast with conditions going downhill by early Sunday morning. A landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast is likely Sunday afternoon. Coastal water rises begin on Saturday as well with some early forecast of 3 to 6 feet in water rise. Surge is highly dependent on exact track and could be higher depending on the strength and path of the storm.

