Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida is now expected to be a major category 4 hurricane as it impacts the Louisiana coast Sunday night. A Hurricane Warning is now in effect.

Storm surge warning for all of the Louisiana coast, 10-15' storm surge expected in our south facing shores from Morgan City to the Mouth of the River. 7-11' MS Gulf Coast/East Shores. You need to get away from the coast!!!! #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/iwW9xw4xrd — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 27, 2021

New track calling for a 140 mph Category 4 hurricane into Terrebonne Parish. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/0rsuJ9g8G6 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 27, 2021

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 120 MPH and the center will cross the coast in southwest Terrebonne Parish. This track sends the core of the storm into parts of the western FOX 8 viewing area like Houma, Thibodaux then up through the River Parishes into Baton Rouge. Significant rain and wind impacts will still be felt across the rest of the area as the storm moves inland. The cone of uncertainty remains from SW LA to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Bruce: Cat 4 Just in: Winds of 140mph near Central Terrebonne. Those with special needs or you know your situation should consider evacuations. pic.twitter.com/IB7mnZo9Ja — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 27, 2021

All residents need to be preparing for their worst case scenario inside the cone. That includes the possibility the storm will shift around in the cone and could also be stronger at landfall. Now is the time to enact your hurricane plans and listen to your public officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is staying ahead of every update from the National Hurricane Center and tracking Ida constantly. Download the FOX 8 Weather App, it will be your tool to guide you through this storm. It’s also the best tool to have when the power goes out during the storm.

