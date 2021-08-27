BBB Accredited Business
Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

No time to order mandatory evacuation, Mayor Cantrell says
