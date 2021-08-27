Lafourche Parish coastal areas looking at possible evacuations Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish residents closer to the coast may be asked to evacuate as soon as Friday. That’s when we’ll see the Parish’s storm preps really kick into gear.

“This is our normal,” resident Lindsey Duke said. “Water and crackers.”

Everyone preps differently, but Thursday seemed to be a bit early for most Lafourche residents. Parking lots of major stores remained relatively uncrowded.

“If you come here tomorrow, maybe Saturday, this parking lot will be packed,” resident Torrence Hampton said. “Everybody is going to be taking everything off the shelves.”

There were still some shoppers out there with a plan, however.

“My mom and my dad are all secure, they’re old school they’ve been preparing since day one,” Hampton said. “Down South, we always get the worst of it but we are always prepared. That’s one thing about the South on our end Raceland, Matthews, we are family-oriented people. We do well by helping each other out.”

While there’s confidence in planning, Ida has been moving and changing quickly.

“Depending on it, I do have family in Texas we may evacuate but with COVID going on, you don’t really want to mix with them if you haven’t seen them,” Duke said.

So, there’s always a bit of uncertainty.

“We’re going to have a very short window maybe 48 hours, less than that, of pure sunshine left before you should close your shutters,” Archie Chaisson, Lafourche Parish President said.

Chaisson says he anticipates voluntary evacuations Friday.

“Most of that will lie below the Leon Theriot Floodgate like Golden Meadow, those areas outside the hurricane protection system as well as with our partners at Port Fourchon making sure that their tenants and their employees can get out,” Chaisson said.

Depending on the track and intensity of the storm, that may roll into a mandatory evacuation Saturday, also extending to people living in low-lying areas or in RVs and mobile homes.

Port Fourchon has already started to move smaller boats inside the levee system.

Friday, Chaisson says all public works protocols will be put into place, some floodgates will be closed and all 13 of the self-fill sandbag sites will open at noon.

“Know where you are going, how you are going to get there, whether it’s with family or friends or to a shelter that we have to open and remember things to bring with you, the three days or five days of food and medicine, clothes, something to sleep with or on and always be cognizant we are still in a COVID environment,” Chaisson said.

Chaisson says if shelters are opened, everyone will be required to wear a mask inside and temperatures will be taken at the door.

He also recommends thinking ahead to post-storm, making sure you have a way to charge your phone to get updates. Also that your generator is in a safe outdoor space.

Chaisson says the best way to keep up with updates in the Parish is through local media and the Parish’s social media.

IMPORTANT LINKS: Live updates from your Weather Authority Team + Sandbags available ahead of tropical weather

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

