LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida

Infrared satellite image Friday morning August 27, 2021 as the storm approaches Cuba heading...
Infrared satellite image Friday morning August 27, 2021 as the storm approaches Cuba heading towards the Gulf.(WVUE FOX8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parish and state officials will be holding press conferences throughout the day Friday as Louisiana prepares for a major hurricane strike.

Ida is forecast to be a 120 mph storm into Terrebonne Parish Sunday night.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will speak at 11:15 a.m.

St. Bernard Parish officials will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish officials will follow at 2 p.m.

John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state at 3:30 p.m.

