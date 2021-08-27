LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parish and state officials will be holding press conferences throughout the day Friday as Louisiana prepares for a major hurricane strike.
Ida is forecast to be a 120 mph storm into Terrebonne Parish Sunday night.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will speak at 11:15 a.m.
St. Bernard Parish officials will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Parish officials will follow at 2 p.m.
John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state at 3:30 p.m.
