BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19

By Christine Stanwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Kendra Johnson is leaning on her faith after losing her 13-year-old son to COVID-19.

“I got to tell him, “Mama’s here. Don’t be scared,” and then I heard about a minute later, maybe I heard him say, ‘call it. Call it at 6:03,’” Johnson said.

The time of her son’s death is forever etched in Johnson’s mind.

Clarence “Tre” Johnson III was about to start eighth grade.

“He was truly loved by a whole lot of people, and that makes us happy, you know, makes us really happy and sad at the same time,” Johnson said. “You know it’s bittersweet because he was such a happy kid.”

Johnson said her family tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, but Tre was hit the hardest.

“He was a pretty big boy, and I was I was scared that if he caught it, something like this would happen,” Johnson said. “We did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight. It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

Johnson is at peace that she will see Tre again one day.

“There was nothing I could really do but try to save my baby, you know. I know it ain’t in my hands. I mean that’s God’s hands,” Johnson said through tears. “We know he’s home. We’ll see him again one day. We believe we’ll see him again one day.”

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino gave birth to triplet girls on Friday (Aug. 20).
They’re here! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets arrive early and healthy

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Area schools closing for Ida
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus