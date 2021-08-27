BBB Accredited Business
Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station

By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting where a child was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head from a stray bullet.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown tells WLBT officers discovered the victim, 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez, with a gunshot wound to his head at a Marathon gas station.

Lopez was hit while his mother was refueling her vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

The boy was about a half-block away from the first crime scene, where officers found 42-year-old Tracy Wilder dead. Brown said Wilder was changing the oil in a woman’s car when he was shot.

Another victim, 19-year-old Octavion Carter, suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and investigators believe he was the target of the shootings.

Police have located a vehicle connected to the shootings, but investigators have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

Lopez’s aunt said Jeison was looking forward to his seventh birthday in September.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

