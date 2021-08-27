BBB Accredited Business
Saints-Cardinals game canceled

New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday’s preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled as Ida takes aim at Louisiana’s coast.

Ida is currently forecast to hit Category 4 strength before landfall late Sunday in Terrebonne Parish.

In a press conference Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards says the game was canceled under his direction.

“I did not feel it was appropriate,” he said.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

