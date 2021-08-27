Saints-Cardinals game canceled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saturday’s preseason matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled as Ida takes aim at Louisiana’s coast.
Ida is currently forecast to hit Category 4 strength before landfall late Sunday in Terrebonne Parish.
In a press conference Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards says the game was canceled under his direction.
“I did not feel it was appropriate,” he said.
The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.
