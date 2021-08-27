Where should you go if you’re told to evacuate?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some cities and parishes are issuing mandatory and voluntary evacuations orders ahead of Ida’s impacts.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered mandatory evacuations of all areas in Orleans Parish outside of the levee protection system.

The @CityOfNOLA is issuing a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the levees (red) and a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish (yellow).#Ida could bring up to 11ft surge outside levees, and dangerous winds & heavy rain for the full area. pic.twitter.com/dkJuAkgKUC — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 27, 2021

In Grand Isle, a mandatory evacuation was ordered at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

As of 3 p.m., a mandatory evacuation order is in effect in Plaquemines Parish for the entire East Bank and the West Bank from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet have implemented a mandatory evacuation effective Saturday at noon, including all areas south of Pointe-aux-Chenes Road on Hwy 55, Pointe-aux Chenes, Chauvin south of Hwy 58, Grand Caillou and Dulac south of the Combon Bridge and Dularge south of Marmande Canal. This includes all areas south of the Morganza levee system. This mandatory evacuation includes all mobile homes and RVs. A voluntary evacuation for Zones 3 and 4 will go into effect also at noon Saturday. An evacuation shelter will open at 6 p.m., Saturday, August 28 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

St. Bernard Parish officials say if you can evacuate, it’s a good idea to get out of harm’s way. They say expect power outages, possible wind damage, and possible flooding. People outside the hurricane protection system are already heeding the warning. They are evacuating equipment, boats, and trailers from the lower end of the parish. Some are parking their belongings along Highway 46 inside the hurricane protection system but Parish President Guy McInnis says the high winds could cause some damage to the property there. A storm surge of 7-10 feet is predicted outside of the hurricane protection system, which is significant. Parish leaders built a rock dam over Florissant Highway in the Southeast lot. Authorities say the big flood walls along Highway 46 and Highway 39 closed by tomorrow evening.

Lafourche Parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the entire parish in effect at 5 a.m. on Saturday, especially for those in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and RVs.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell has ordered a recommended evacuation for all of St. Charles Parish and a mandatory evacuation for areas with limited levee protection including Bayou Gauche Island, Kerry’s Point, Cajun Paradise and Lower Des Allemands. Residents choosing to evacuate should leave no later than Saturday evening.

In Jefferson Parish, there is a mandatory evacuation issued for the following areas: Grand Isle, Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crowne Point and Barataria. There is a voluntary evacuation for the rest of the parish within the Hurricane protection system.

