BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a dire waring for state residents to take all necessary precautions and prepare for the potentially catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ida during a news conference around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Gov. Edwards says Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to intensify to a powerful Category 4 storm before making landfall along the state’s southeastern coast Sunday, Aug. 29, will be the strongest storm to hit anywhere in the state since the 1850s.

The governor said intense wind gusts of up to 110 mph could be felt all throughout southeast Louisiana, as far north as the Mississippi state line, and as far west as Lafayette.

He acknowledged Hurricane Ida will be making landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Flash flooding from Hurricane Ida throughout southeast Louisiana is a real concern, according to the governor.

He said eight to 16 inches of rainfall are expected Sunday through Tuesday, with the potential for higher totals locally.

Gov. Edwards warned residents who were evacuating from coastal areas and New Orleans to go further norther than Baton Rouge and further west than Lafayette.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

Latest News

St. Tammany Parish officials discussed Hurricane Ida preparations on Saturday, including the...
St. Tammany Parish opening two storm shelters Saturday afternoon
Tangipahoa Parish officials announced three shelters of 'last resort' from Hurricane Ida would...
Tangipahoa Parish to open 3 ‘last resort’ shelters Saturday at 6 p.m.
New Orleans' RTA announced all city public transit services will be suspended indefinitely...
New Orleans RTA, Jefferson Parish Transit suspending services Saturday at 6 p.m.
Mississippi officials ordered a mandatory evacuation Saturday of low-lying areas of Hancock...
Mississippi officials order mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas of Hancock County
If you are told to evacuate, go to the areas in green or the surrounding communities.
Where should you go if you’re told to evacuate?