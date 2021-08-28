Ida strengthens to a Category 2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida is now a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 130 MPH as the center crosses the coast near Terrebonne Parish on Sunday.

This track sends the core of the storm into parts of the western FOX 8 viewing area like Houma, Thibodaux then up through the River Parishes into Baton Rouge. Significant rain and wind impacts will be felt across the rest of the area as the storm moves inland.

All residents need to be preparing for their worst case scenario. That includes the possibility the storm could shift and the core winds could impact you directly. Now is the time to enact your hurricane plans and listen to your public officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so.

The FOX 8 Weather Team is staying ahead of every update from the National Hurricane Center and tracking Ida constantly. Download the FOX 8 Weather App, it will be your tool to guide you through this storm. It’s also the best tool to have when the power goes out during the storm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.