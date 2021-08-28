Lafourche Parish officials set 6 p.m. curfew in anticipation of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish officials have announced a curfew taking effect Saturday at 6 p.m., in anticipation of Hurricane Ida’s arrival.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said the curfew will be enacted “for the duration of the storm,” which forecasters predict will be a dangerous Category 4 major hurricane by the time it reaches the Louisiana coastline late Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said all businesses in the parish should be closed by 6 p.m. to allow employees to return home to prepare for the storm. It said deputies will be enforcing the curfew beginning at 6 p.m., but will allow a grace period until 7 p.m. to allow business workers time to arrive home.

Essential personnel are advised to carry their identification and vehicle placard identifying themselves as essential if traveling after the curfew, the agency said.

