BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mayor LaToya Cantrell warns residents ‘now is the time’ to evacuate, or prepare to hunker down for Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.(NOAA)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Saturday (Aug. 28) warned the city’s residents and visitors that time is running short to secure themselves from the expected fury of Hurricane Ida.

“If you are voluntarily evacuating, now is the time to leave,” Cantrell said at an 11:30 a.m. news conference at City Hall. “If you are riding this out, you need to be prepared to hunker down.”

Ida remained on target to strike the Louisiana coast west of New Orleans on Sunday, and to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before it arrives. Winds near the storm’s core were projected to reach at least 130 miles per hour.

“This storm, in no way, will be weakening,” Cantrell cautioned.

Cantrell and other city emergency officials stressed the need for residents to appreciate the severity of the coming event and its aftermath.

“We are facing a dangerous storm that needs to be taken seriously,” said Collin Arnold, director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “If you intend to leave, do so now. There is a small window. If you are still here tonight, you need to be prepared to shelter in place by midnight.”

Officials advised those sheltering in place to have food, water, medications and pets secured at a level that would be sustainable for at least three days.

“The first 72 (hours) is on you,” Arnold said. “You need to have your supplies prepared.”

Cantrell said that while no city-sponsored evacuation effort was in place -- “We didn’t have the time,” she said -- her administration was prepared to help in the immediate aftermath.

“We are pivoting to our post-storm response,” she said.

Cantrell expressed her confidence in the city’s protective levee system to prevent major storm surge flooding. But Arnold also said residents should expect major disruptions in its electrical grid after the storm roars through.

“Extended power loss is almost certain,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

Latest News

Ida impacts expected Sunday
Hurricane Warning in Effect
Lafourche Parish officials have set a curfew of 6 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.
Lafourche Parish officials set 6 p.m. curfew in anticipation of Hurricane Ida
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up
Hurricane Ida's forecast track at 10 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida