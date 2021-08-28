BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi officials order mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas of Hancock County

Mississippi officials ordered a mandatory evacuation Saturday of low-lying areas of Hancock...
Mississippi officials ordered a mandatory evacuation Saturday of low-lying areas of Hancock County in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.(Hancock County Government)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILN, Miss. (WVUE) - Mississippi officials on Saturday ordered a mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas of Hancock County in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

The order was imposed at 10 a.m. by the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, Hancock County Board of Supervisors, and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland.

Residents of low-lying areas were ordered to evacuate from homes on rivers, river inlets and bayou creeks. Also told to evacuate are persons leaving in travel trailers, modular or mobile homes, and homes that are partially constructed.

Officials said affected areas include, but were not limited to, Shoreline Park, North Beach, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, the south side of Diamondhead, Clermont Harbor, Lakeshore, Ansley/Heron Bay, Pearlington, Harbor Drive, Chapman Road and Jourdan River Drive.

The county also announced it has opened an evacuation shelter at 18320 Highway 43 in Kiln. Those relocating to the shelter are advised to bring their own bedding, medication, personal hygeine items, food and drinks. Pets will not be permitted in the Kiln shelter.

For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at (228) 255-0942.

