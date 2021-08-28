BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans RTA, Jefferson Parish Transit suspending services Saturday at 6 p.m.

New Orleans' RTA announced all city public transit services will be suspended indefinitely starting Saturday at 6 p.m. until the passage of Hurricane Ida.
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ RTA announced it will suspend all public transit services in the city Saturday at 6 p.m. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

The shutdown affects all New Orleans streetcars, paratransit, ferry service and bus lines, and will remain in place until further notice, the agency said. Service will resume after it is deemed safe following the storm, the RTA said.

Jefferson Transit, the public transit authority for Jefferson Parish, announced its services also will be suspended as of 6 p.m. Saturday. It said all routes will complete their 6 p.m. trips before pulling into their facilities to sit out the storm. Paratransit services will be open “for essential medical trips only,” the agency said.

