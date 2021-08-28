RTA suspends street car services in advance of Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans RTA announced the suspension of streetcar services beginning Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. in advance of Hurricane Ida.

Temporary bus service will operate along the streetcar routes.

RTA will waive fares across all modes as operations maintain for residents finalizing hurricane preparedness and getting to their place of shelter.

