RTA suspends street car services in advance of Hurricane Ida

New Orleans RTA announced the suspension of streetcar services beginning Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3...
New Orleans RTA announced the suspension of streetcar services beginning Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. in advance of Hurricane Ida.(RTA Instagram)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans RTA announced the suspension of streetcar services beginning Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. in advance of Hurricane Ida.

Temporary bus service will operate along the streetcar routes.

RTA will waive fares across all modes as operations maintain for residents finalizing hurricane preparedness and getting to their place of shelter.

