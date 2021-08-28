St. Tammany Parish opening two storm shelters Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper said his administration would open two storm shelters Saturday at 4 p.m. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

“If you are planning to evacuate, please do so now,” Cooper said in a statement issued at 2:24 p.m. “If you plan on staying, please get to a safe location by Saturday night.

“It is critical that you have a plan in place and you are fully prepared. Please make sure your elderly or infirmed neighbors have a safe place to shelter. Stock up on your essential items and be prepared to stay home for a few days, especially as we may lose power.”

Cooper said shelters would open for those in need at 4 p.m. at Creekside Jr. High and Lee Road Jr. High. For more information, contact the parish government at www.stpgov.org.

