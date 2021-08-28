St. Tammany Parish opening two storm shelters Saturday afternoon

BBB Accredited Business
St. Tammany Parish officials discussed Hurricane Ida preparations on Saturday, including the opening of two storm shelters.(St. Tammany Parish Government)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper said his administration would open two storm shelters Saturday at 4 p.m. in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

“If you are planning to evacuate, please do so now,” Cooper said in a statement issued at 2:24 p.m. “If you plan on staying, please get to a safe location by Saturday night.

“It is critical that you have a plan in place and you are fully prepared. Please make sure your elderly or infirmed neighbors have a safe place to shelter. Stock up on your essential items and be prepared to stay home for a few days, especially as we may lose power.”

Cooper said shelters would open for those in need at 4 p.m. at Creekside Jr. High and Lee Road Jr. High. For more information, contact the parish government at www.stpgov.org.

