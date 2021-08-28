Tangipahoa Parish to open 3 ‘last resort’ shelters Saturday at 6 p.m.

AMITE (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish officials announced they would open three “last resort” evacuation shelters Saturday at 6 p.m. for people seeking refuge from Hurricane Ida.

“With this dangerous storm approaching, we simply will not stand by and fail to protect our most vulnerable residents,” Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said.

Miller described the shelters as truly a “last resort” for those without other friends or family who can take them in. Miller said the evacuation sites will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, including having all occupants wear face coverings while under the roof.

“We are asking residents to only utilize the evacuation shelters as a final resort,” Miller said. “If there is anyone else you can stay with to ride out the storm, it is preferable you do so, without having to come to a shelter.”

All evacuees are to bring their own blankets and pillows, toiletries, medicines, and enough food for at least 72 hours. Shelter sites will be operated by the Red Cross and open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

- Hammond Westside Montessori School, 2500 West Park, Hammond;

- Amite High Magnet School, 403 South Laurel St., Amite;

-- Kentwood High Magnet School, 603 9th Street, Kentwood

For more information on storm preparations in Tangipahoa Parish, visit www.Tangipahoa.org and the Tangipahoa Parish Government social media channels.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.