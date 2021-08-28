BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Traffic heavy in both directions on I-10 from New Orleans as Hurricane Ida evacuations pick up

Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7...
Heavy congestion on westbound Interstate-10 in Metairie already was apparent Saturday before 7 a.m., as people in the New Orleans area began evacuating in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.(Louisiana DOTD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Traffic on Interstate-10 out of New Orleans was heavy in both directions Saturday morning (Aug. 28) as residents of the region evacuated from the approaching Hurricane Ida.

“Expect heavier than normal congestion in New Orleans and the surrounding areas due to Hurricane Ida evacuations,” the Louisiana Department of Transportation and development advised in a 7:38 a.m. post to Twitter.

Traffic delays were attributed mostly to the heavy volume of vehicles taking to the roadways to escape the storm, which is predicted to strengthen into a dangerous Category 4 major hurricane before it makes landfall late Sunday night on the Louisiana coast.

Gas station lines were long in several locations Friday as motorists sought to fill up for their escape. By early Saturday, there were scattered reports of gas stations that had run out of fuel both in the New Orleans area and across the Louisiana-Mississippi border. Fox 8 traffic reporter Kristi Coleman said motorists heading east on I-10 should expect delays from traffic congestion at least through the state line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

Latest News

Causeway guardrails
After years and delays, work on Causeway wraps up
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash
A 16-year-old is dead and two others are injured after a car struck a vehicle that was involved...
Teen dead, 2 injured following back-to-back crashes on I-10
Brian Weary, 31, of Baton Rouge, was charged with negligent homicide, careless operation, and...
3-year-old killed day before Father’s Day by distracted driver, deputies say