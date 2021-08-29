BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

30 airline passengers left sheltering from Ida inside Armstrong Airport, official says

About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong...
About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday (Aug. 29), officials said.(Louis Armstrong International Airport)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thirty stranded passengers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Sunday, officials said.

“Although the airport facility is not set up to be a public shelter, approximately 30 individuals are still in the terminal and have been relocated to the Level 1 baggage claim area,” Erin Burns, communications director for the New Orleans Aviation Board, told WVUE-Fox 8. “Staff will continue to monitor the status of those individuals to ensure their safety while in the terminal.”

Burns said airport staff was onsite monitoring the facility, and would rapidly address storm damage so that airlines can resume flights once it is deemed safe.

All 226 flights scheduled for Sunday already had been canceled in anticipation of the major hurricane’s arrival. That followed the cancelation of 40 flights on Saturday and at least 173 cancelations expected Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Tornado and high wind safety
Tornado and high wind safety
Nicondra gives the updated advisory on Hurricane Ida
Nicondra gives the updated advisory on Hurricane Ida
City officials are asking those calling about emergencies to call 504-821-2222 in the meantime.
Orleans Parish 9-1-1 call center reports technical issues have been solved
Watch Fox 8 live