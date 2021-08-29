Catastrophic Hurricane Ida on Louisiana’s doorstep at 7 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana’s doorstep Sunday at 7 a.m., packing sustained winds of 150 mph at it creeped within 50 miles of the Mississippi River mouth and within 100 miles of Houma.

The National Hurricane Center warned in its 7 a.m. advisory that the extremely dangerous Category 4 storm would bring “life-threatening storm surge” and devastating wind damage to most of Southeastern Louisiana.

“We’re going to see flooding rains, but the damage from the winds will be much more catastrophic,” Fox 8 meteorologist Zack Fradella agreed.

The storm was still moving northwest at 15 mph toward an expected landfall in Terrebonne Parish. Pressure inside the storm had dropped to 933 millibars. Hurricane-force winds were detected 50 miles outward from the storm’s center and tropical storm-force winds were clocked 140 miles from the storm’s core.

Hurricane hunter aircraft reported maximum sustained winds of 150 mph with many gusts even stronger. The NHC also warned of possible flash-flooding, urban flooding and riverline flooding impacts. Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches were expected to be widespread, with some areas likely to experience 24 inches of rain.

Tornadoes also will be possible Sunday into Monday, from Southeast Louisiana across Southeast Mississippi and from Southwest Alabama to the western Florida panhandle.

