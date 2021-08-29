Hurricane Ida shifts east, still strengthening ahead of landfall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida is gaining strength rapidly as it enters the gulf. According to the latest newscast, the track has now shifted and is still expected to make landfall as a Category 4.

#IDA shows signs of strengthening on satellite with strong convection indicated by deep red and burgandy wrapping around a clear eye. Next advisory out shortly will likely show major hurricane. Continuing coverage on https://t.co/aFCf5SBVee #Fox8 #LocalFirst #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/6G7GRGleGL — Nicondra Norwood (@NicondraNorwood) August 29, 2021

Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall is expected to impact the Northern Gulf Coast beginning Sunday Morning.

Hurricane force winds are expanded to 40 miles from the storm’s center and tropical storm force winds are recorded at 140 miles from the core.

According to the NHC, Ida is moving at 16 mph and should continue this same speed through late Sunday or early Monday. On a forecasted track, Ida is continuing moving across the central and northern Gulf of Mexico tonight through early Sunday.

