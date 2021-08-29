Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ida is now a major Category 4 storm. Hurricane conditions are expected along the Louisiana coast beginning late morning with tropical storm conditions expected to begin by early this morning.

Ida now a Category 4, winds of 130 mph. It still has time for more strengthening. This storm is going to change lives forever. If you are in Terrebonne and Lafourche, you were waiting to leave for some reason, GO. You do not want to go through this. #lawx pic.twitter.com/gum6Rfo0R5 — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 29, 2021

Life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall is expected to impact the Northern Gulf Coast beginning Sunday morning.

Hurricane force winds are expanded to 40 miles from the storm’s center and tropical storm force winds are recorded at 140 miles from the core.

According to the NHC, Ida is moving at 16 mph and should continue this same speed through late Sunday or early Monday. On a forecasted track, Ida is continuing to move across the central and northern Gulf of Mexico tonight through early Sunday.

