Ida a catastrophic Cat 4 at landfall today

Ida now has winds of 140 mph, it’s expected to landfall at 145 mph.
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Catastrophic Hurricane Ida will make landfall later today along the Southeast Louisiana Coast.

Ida now has winds of 140 mph and is expected to strengthen to 145 mph at landfall. That landfall point looks to be around Fourchon followed by a path through the Bayou and River Parishes.

The time to leave has come to an end for most areas. Now is the time to prepare to shelter in place through the day today and be ready to take tornado like precautions as the core of Ida moves inland.

Download the FOX 8 Weather App, watch us live as the power goes out. Make sure you charge all devices until power loss comes. Stay safe!

