Ida not weakening hours after making landfall

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hours after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane in Port Fourchon just before noon, Ida is not weakening.

As of 4 p.m., 130 mph winds continued to lash southeast Louisiana.

Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding continue.

In Galliano, sustained winds of 91 mph and gusts up to 122 mph were reported.

The system is expected to continue northwest. Ida slowed to a devastating 10 mph crawl.

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

