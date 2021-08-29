Lafourche deputies enforcing curfew; urging remaining residents to shelter in place

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - Time has run out for the remaining residents in Lafourche Parish to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies are currently enforcing a strict curfew.

REMINDER! A parishwide curfew is in effect until further notice. Everyone should be sheltering in place until after the storm has passed and the curfew has been lifted. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) August 29, 2021

Deputies along Highway 1 are pulling over motorists and instructing them to take shelter immediately. They are also sending people to a safe location if they have nowhere to go.

Lafourche sheriff deputies are stopping vehicles down Highway 1. They are making sure person is heading somewhere safe @FOX8NOLA



Curfew is still in place @LafourcheSO pic.twitter.com/qCZunT28wa — Rilwan Balogun (@RilwanFox8) August 29, 2021

The parish curfew is set to expire at 6 p.m. and the sheriff’s office is warning that outside conditions in Galliano are already deteriorating quickly.

Conditions starting to deteriorate in Galliano, LA. #Ida pic.twitter.com/DpHoKkQlEP — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) August 29, 2021

Currently, in the parish, there are two public shelters that will be available at noon, Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School.

Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility. Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a separate part of the shelter.

Unvaccinated residents will be allowed to enter the shelter. Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 will be staged in a separate area away from other residents to limit possible spread.

Here’s what to bring:

Non-perishable food (enough to last at least three-five days)

Mobile rechargeable battery packs

Water (enough to last at least three-five days)

First-aid kit (include any prescription medication you may need)

Personal hygiene items and sanitation items

Flashlights (have extra batteries on hand)

Battery operated radio (again, have extra batteries)

Waterproof container with cash and important documents

Manual can opener

Books, magazines, games for recreation

Special needs items: pet supplies and baby supplies if applicable

A plan for evacuation and for if family members are separated

