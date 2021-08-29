BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lafourche deputies enforcing curfew; urging remaining residents to shelter in place

By Jesse Brooks and Rilwan Balogun
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - Time has run out for the remaining residents in Lafourche Parish to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies are currently enforcing a strict curfew.

Deputies along Highway 1 are pulling over motorists and instructing them to take shelter immediately. They are also sending people to a safe location if they have nowhere to go.

The parish curfew is set to expire at 6 p.m. and the sheriff’s office is warning that outside conditions in Galliano are already deteriorating quickly.

Currently, in the parish, there are two public shelters that will be available at noon, Central Lafourche High School and Thibodaux High School.

Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility. Anyone bringing pets must have them in their own crate to be placed in a separate part of the shelter.

Unvaccinated residents will be allowed to enter the shelter. Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 will be staged in a separate area away from other residents to limit possible spread.

Here’s what to bring:

  • Non-perishable food (enough to last at least three-five days)
  • Mobile rechargeable battery packs
  • Water (enough to last at least three-five days)
  • First-aid kit (include any prescription medication you may need)
  • Personal hygiene items and sanitation items
  • Flashlights (have extra batteries on hand)
  • Battery operated radio (again, have extra batteries)
  • Waterproof container with cash and important documents
  • Manual can opener
  • Books, magazines, games for recreation
  • Special needs items: pet supplies and baby supplies if applicable
  • A plan for evacuation and for if family members are separated

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Hurricane Ida was 100 miles from Houma at 7 a.m. Sunday, packing sustained winds of 150 mph.
Catastrophic Hurricane Ida on Louisiana’s doorstep at 7 a.m.
Tracking Hurricane Ida update at 4 a.m.
Tornado warnings issued for southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast as Ida's max winds reach 145 mph
Lafourche Parish Ida preparations for Sunday, Aug. 29
Lafourche Parish update for Sunday, Aug. 29
Lafourche Parish curfew
Lafourche Parish curfew