Lafourche Parish 9-1-1 and phone lines down

9-1-1 and phone lines are down at this time in Lafourche Parish.
9-1-1 and phone lines are down at this time in Lafourche Parish.(LPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Ida moves across Lafourche Parish, first responders are facing challenges.

9-1-1 and phone lines are down at this time. For Emergencies only call (985)-772-4810 or (985) 772-4824 in Lafourche Parish. If busy, please keep trying.

