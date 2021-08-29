Lafourche Parish 9-1-1 and phone lines down
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Ida moves across Lafourche Parish, first responders are facing challenges.
9-1-1 and phone lines are down at this time. For Emergencies only call (985)-772-4810 or (985) 772-4824 in Lafourche Parish. If busy, please keep trying.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.