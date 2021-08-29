BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Orleans Parish 9-1-1 call center reports technical issues have been solved

City officials are asking those calling about emergencies to call 504-821-2222 in the meantime.
City officials are asking those calling about emergencies to call 504-821-2222 in the meantime.(Orleans Parish)
By Jesse Brooks and Cody Lillich
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Ida approaches New Orleans, first responders will face many challenges.

After a temporary breakdown, the Orleans Parish Emergency Communications Center is reporting that their technical difficulties with their 9-1-1 system have been solved.

City officials say residents can resume calling 9-1-1 in case of an emergency rather than alternative lines.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Mississippi woman accused of fraudulently getting $34k in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Tornado and high wind safety
Tornado and high wind safety
Nicondra gives the updated advisory on Hurricane Ida
Nicondra gives the updated advisory on Hurricane Ida
About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong...
30 airline passengers left sheltering from Ida inside Armstrong Airport, official says
Watch Fox 8 live