S&WB experiencing power outages, asks customers to limit wastewater

The New Orleans S&WB announced that Turbine 4 was repaired on the morning of Hurricane Ida.
The New Orleans S&WB announced that Turbine 4 was repaired on the morning of Hurricane Ida.(S&WB)
By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A number of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board sewage pump stations on both the east and West Bank of New Orleans are experiencing power outages.

“This increases the potential for sewer backups in homes. We urge those residents who still have power to minimize wastewater leaving their homes by not running your dishwasher or washing clothes,” the S&WB said.

New Orleans S&WB to use Entergy instead of antiquated turbines to power city’s drainage system

These stations will be out of service until the Hurricane Ida passes and it is safe for teams to make assessments.

The S&WB said that 96 of 99 pumps were working around the city and Turbine 4 had just been fixed as Ida closed in on the metro area.

