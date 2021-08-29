BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Tangipahoa Parish sets curfew in anticipation of Ida’s landfall

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s...
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s way, as Ida comes onshore and impacts the area.(Tangipahoa Parish Government)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish has announced a curfew will begin at 9 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s way, as Ida comes onshore and impacts the area.

“For the safety of all our people, we encourage you to stay indoors through the duration of this storm, especially tonight. Once daylight arrives and the weather subsides, our crews will begin to survey the parish for damage, including roadways that may be blocked by fallen trees or other debris,” Miller said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Watch Fox 8 live
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Tornado and high wind safety
Tornado and high wind safety
National Hurricane Center aircraft recorded remarkable video Sunday (Aug. 29) from inside the...
Inside the eye of Ida for Sunday, Aug. 29
Hurricane Ida 10 a.m. update for Sunday, Aug. 29
10 am Hurricane Ida update for Sunday, Aug. 29
Nicondra gives the updated advisory on Hurricane Ida
Nicondra gives the updated advisory on Hurricane Ida
The New Orleans S&WB announced that Turbine 4 was repaired on the morning of Hurricane Ida.
S&WB experiencing power outages, asks customers to limit wastewater