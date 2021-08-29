BBB Accredited Business
Tornado warnings issued for southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast as Ida's max winds reach 145 mph

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Areas that will be impacted by Hurricane Ida, plus parts of Alabama and Mississippi have been placed under a tornado watch until 7 p.m., according to information from the National Weather Service.

It was reported at 6 a.m. Ida’s max sustained winds reached 145 mph.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday morning, there are new storm surge numbers in the forecast as Category 4 Hurricane Ida gets closer to landfall.

A 12-16 foot surge is expected to go up Barataria Bay as the core of Ida moves over Port Fourchon and then into Terrebonne Parish. The water will come up fast as residents were expected to evacuate outside of the levee protection area.

On the Northshore, there is an expected 5-8 foot surge coming from Lake Pontchartrain, and areas on the Louisiana Coast such as Cocodrie and Shell Beach will likely see surges of 8-12 feet. As Ida moves east, parts of the Mississippi coast can expect to see high surge numbers.

Ida is expected to be a life-altering storm and it grew in intensity rapidly overnight.

Around 2 a.m., Ida was upgraded to a Category 4 storm with winds up to 130 mph.

