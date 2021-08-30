1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The destructive and deadly Hurricane Ida is causing widespread damage across Louisiana due to its historic strength.

“First of all, this storm was every bit as devastating as advertised. From the perspective of the strength at landfall and the continued strength,” said Governor John Bel Edwards during a phone call to WAFB shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday evening. “The wind speed, the surge, the rain, it’s all been very devastating.”

A fallen tree is responsible for the first reported fatality. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the tree fell on a residence off Highway 621 in Prairieville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Louisiana Department of Health reported the victim was a 60-year-old man.

Tragically, we have our first death of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Please shelter in place and stay safe. We will begin damage assessments and search and rescue missions as soon as it is safe in the morning. Please pray for Louisiana. #lagov #Ida #HurricaneIda #lawx https://t.co/qtqaN9uAH1 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 30, 2021

Sheriff Bobby Webre says there were other people in the home at the time the tree fell.

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 at 11:55 a.m. at Port Fourchon. Shortly after landfall, officials in St. Bernard Parish reported that 22 barges broke loose from their mooring and were drifting in the Mississippi River.

The storm hit on the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans due to a systematic failure in the levee system. New Orleans also suffered major infrastructure damage with Hurricane Ida with the collapse of a major electrical transmission tower. The damage caused a city-wide power outage.

Gov. Edwards noted that roughly 800,000 electricity outages were reported as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Curfews are in place across the state as Ida barrels across the state during the overnight hours.

“We’re going to have tremendous amount of damage from all sources,” Governor Edwards added. “Because of the continued threats of the weather, it really is going to be about first light in the morning before we can get out around southeast Louisiana in a robust way doing search and rescue.”

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

