AT&T confirms ‘significant outages’ to cell service in Baton Rouge, New Orleans areas due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AT&T cellular customers have experienced problems making calls Monday morning throughout parts of south Louisiana. AT&T says its network is experiencing significant outages.

The main issue seems to be when AT&T customers try to make a call from one cell phone to another. Some customers have seen success in dialing AT&T cell phones using a traditional landline phone. Customers, for the most part, say they have been able to successfully send text messages.

AT&T issued the following statement Monday morning:

“Hurricane Ida has caused significant impacts to our network in Louisiana from the massive power outages and storm damage. Our Louisiana wireless network is operating at 60% of normal and we have significant outages in New Orleans and Baton Rouge due to power outages, flooding and storm damage. We had key network facilities go offline overnight, and while some have already been restored, some facilities remain down and are inaccessible due to flooding and storm damage.

Our Network Disaster Recovery teams are working to gain access to these locations as soon as possible to restore services. We are also focused on getting our customers, their families and first responders connected. We’ve already mobilized additional disaster recovery equipment in the region to assist in the recovery and will work around the clock until service is restored. We will provide additional updates here throughout the day.

Our wireless network in Alabama is operating normally and we’ve seen only a very small wireless impact in Mississippi at this time.

Our local and national recovery/response teams have a fleet of network recovery equipment in affected areas in the region, including:

· Mobile cell sites and mobile command centers like Cell on Wheels (COWs) and Cell on Light Trucks (COLTs)

· Emergency communications vehicles (ECVs)

· Flying Cell on Wings (Flying COWs)

· High water vehicles

· Amphibious all-terrain vehicles

· Drones

· A self-sufficient base camp: This is complete with sleeping tents, bathrooms, kitchen, laundry facilities, an on-site nurse and meals ready to eat (MREs).

· Hazmat equipment and supplies

· Technology and support trailers to provide infrastructure support and mobile heating ventilation and air conditioning

· Internal and external resources for initial assessment and recovery efforts”

