Cell phone providers having 911 difficulties in Jefferson Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that multiple cell phone providers are having difficulties routing calls to through their 911 system.

Officials are asking as providers work through this, residents call the administrative number for the 911 center at 504-227-1400 if needed.

Deputies have also returned to the street and are currently patrolling and trying to determine the accessibility of roadways. They encourage everyone to remain sheltered at this time as unnecessary travel is dangerous given the current roadway conditions.

