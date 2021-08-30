BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Curfew set in Tangipahoa Parish in the aftermath of Ida

Parish crews are doing their part to reopen blocked roadways and make necessary infrastructure...
Parish crews are doing their part to reopen blocked roadways and make necessary infrastructure improvements following Hurricane Ida.(Tangipahoa Parish Government)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La (WVUE) - Due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, Tangipahoa Parish Government will implement a parish-wide curfew beginning tonight, Aug. 30. from 7 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Miller said this curfew will be in effect nightly until further notice.

Parish crews are doing their part to reopen blocked roadways and make necessary infrastructure improvements following Hurricane Ida.

“We sincerely ask the public to stay off the roads right now. We are tackling several issues, from toppled trees to downed power lines and damage from overnight flash flooding.” Miller explained. It’s our hope that we can get these roadways cleared as soon as possible so other service providers can access their customers quickly..”

For more information, stay tuned to the Tangipahoa Parish website, social media channels, and local news outlets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
A second Hurricane Ida related death has been confirmed, state health officials say
Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory
Boil water advisory for all of Jefferson Parish
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
‘We’re going to get through this together’: About 1.1 million homes, businesses without power after Ida