BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to address state after Hurricane Ida barrels through coast

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, La.(Andrea Robinson / KPLC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards is set to address the people of Louisiana following the devastating landfall of Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The southeast portion of the state received tremendous damage and flooding as Ida made landfall just before noon Sunday near Port Fouchon.

Gov. Edwards will address the state at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. His remarks will be livestreamed in this story.

MORE COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch Fox 8 live
A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Ida is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by landfall
Hurricane watches issued, Tropical Storm Ida expected to become a major hurricane headed for Louisiana
Ida track
Ida now expected to be a Category 4 at landfall
Coastal Watches/Warnings and Forecast Cone for Storm Center
Hurricane Ida now a Category 4 storm, landfall expected to bring catastrophic damage

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida
SWEPCO sending crews to assist with major outages in south La. after Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
State police discouraging all travel to Hurricane Ida-affected areas