I-55 shutdown from Hammond to Mississippi state line due to hazardous conditions

The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has been closed due to hazardous conditions and debris.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have shut down Interstate 55 North from Hammond to the Mississippi state line.

The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has been closed due to hazardous conditions and debris.

LSP says they will reassess I-55 at sunrise.

