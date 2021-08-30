BBB Accredited Business
Ida now a Category 2 storm, slowly crawling north

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida remained a major hurricane for over eight hours after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Port Fourchon just before noon on Aug. 29.

As of 10 p.m., a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph continued to slowly crawl through southeast Louisiana, taking aim at Tangipahoa and Livingston Parishes.

Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center, however, Ida is expected to remain a hurricane for several more hours.

Due to catastrophic damage to Entergy’s infrastructure, officials say there is no power in Orleans Parish. An official in Jefferson Parish says an electrical transmission tower collapsed into the river. View the outage map here.

Visit the Fox 8 Weather Authority Hurricane Center to track the storm in real-time with VIPIR radar or download the Fox 8 Weather app on your mobile devices.

