Ida now a Category 2 storm, slowly crawling north

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ida remained a major hurricane for over eight hours after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Port Fourchon just before noon on Aug. 29.

As of 10 p.m., a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph continued to slowly crawl through southeast Louisiana, taking aim at Tangipahoa and Livingston Parishes.

Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center, however, Ida is expected to remain a hurricane for several more hours.

Due to catastrophic damage to Entergy’s infrastructure, officials say there is no power in Orleans Parish. An official in Jefferson Parish says an electrical transmission tower collapsed into the river. View the outage map here.

